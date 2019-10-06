Anime

Dragon Ball Super Fans Bid Goodbye to the Series’ Toonami Run

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power has officially come to an end with the latest episode on […]

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has officially come to an end with the latest episode on Toonami, and it brings this era of a franchise to a close after nearly two years of running on Adult Swim’s programming block. While this is by no means the end of the series running as part of the line-up, this is the end for new episodes of the series’ English dub. The anime has yet to return in Japan either, so this truly is the end of the series for the foreseeable future.

After anchoring the Toonami block for as long as it has, fans have taken to Twitter to bid their goodbye to the series. Not only did it result in some fun moments from the final episode and moments of the Tournament of Power, but fans can’t shake that bittersweet feeling of the end.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the end of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run on Toonami, and let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you see the end of the series with its initial run in Japan? Was this your first experience with the finale? What did you think of the Funimation’s take on the finale? Where will you get your weekly Dragon Ball dose now?

