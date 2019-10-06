Dragon Ball Super Fans Bid Goodbye to the Series’ Toonami Run

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has officially come to an end with the latest episode on Toonami, and it brings this era of a franchise to a close after nearly two years of running on Adult Swim’s programming block. While this is by no means the end of the series running as part of the line-up, this is the end for new episodes of the series’ English dub. The anime has yet to return in Japan either, so this truly is the end of the series for the foreseeable future.

After anchoring the Toonami block for as long as it has, fans have taken to Twitter to bid their goodbye to the series. Not only did it result in some fun moments from the final episode and moments of the Tournament of Power, but fans can’t shake that bittersweet feeling of the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about the end of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run on Toonami, and let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you see the end of the series with its initial run in Japan? Was this your first experience with the finale? What did you think of the Funimation’s take on the finale? Where will you get your weekly Dragon Ball dose now?

The Voice of Whis Bids Goodbye…

I put Twitter back on my phone just so I can live tweet the final episode of #DragonBallSuper on #Toonami tonight. I’m not ready for it to be over, but if I have to see it end, I want it to be with all of you. — Ian Sinclair (@iantweeting) October 6, 2019

“Press F to Pay Respects”

Universe 11 has been eliminated. For their failure to save their universe, for their failure to win the Tournament of Power, it is within our power to condemn them into, The Multiverse Graveyard.



Press F to pay respects#DragonBallSuper on Toonami pic.twitter.com/Hcl4i7y8ke — Toonami Squad (@ToonamiSquad) October 6, 2019

Goku and Freeza Working Together? Pure Anarchy!

17 Deserves the Win

17 as the last man standing was so fitting. He’s the character that leveled up the most in my book in the Tournament of Power arc.#DragonBallSuper l#Toonami — Tré 🍁 (@chill_maps) October 6, 2019

What a Surprising Team!

A Saiyan, a Tyrant and an Android saved their entire universe. If I were to tell this to myself from 20 years ago, I’d be considered insane. #DragonBallSuper — CongratsSatoshi/Ash (@HelloxEbony) October 6, 2019

“It’s Like I was a Kid Again”

It’s like I was a kid again watching the #DragonBallSuper finale….Until we meet again Goku! I wonder if Toonami is gonna show DBS: Broly 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/gTdvyoPZkF — LuckyCharmz ☘️🎮 (@LuckyCharmz17) October 6, 2019

Thanks to the Entire English Dub Cast!

Still Crying!

What a wonderful ending to the finale of #DragonBallSuper I will definitely miss this series and no lie I shed a couple of tears at the end! This show was just AMAZING! I will definitely miss it — Viviana (@Santiplier) October 6, 2019

But Seriously, Thanks to Funimation and Toei Animation

“Until Next Time Z-Warriors”