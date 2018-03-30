‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Brought Goku Black To A New Level

Dragon Ball Super may have ended its run in Japan, but the English dub is still going strong on Adult Swim and it even reached one of the major landmarks of the series, Goku Black’s new Super Saiyan form during the Future Trunks arc.

Goku and company have returned to th future in the hopes of fighting Goku Black once again, but he revealed a new power, the power of Super Saiyan Rose.

After Goku and Vegeta settle who’s going to fight Goku Black first with a game of rock-paper-scissors, Vegeta gets the first crack at Goku Black. Vegeta goes all out in this fight, but Goku Black seems disinterested. It’s because after their initial confrontation, Goku Black has indeed gotten stronger and wants to use his new technique against Goku.

But teasing that Vegeta is merely the appetizer, Goku Black’s hair turns pink and his aura is much like Super Saiyan Blue. Saying he’s following their naming conventions (as well as speaking with different affectations after this transformation, taking on a more haughty and separate tone than Goku), he names it Super Saiyan Rose.

Along with a deadly ki blade, which takes Vegeta out of the battle, Goku Black gets the upper hand on Goku. But just as they were about to deal a major attack, Zamasu appears and says he was the one who was promised to take out Goku. Now the connection between the two has only raised more questions, as now fans have to figure out how the Zamasu Goku previously fought in Universe 10 becomes the one that appears in Trunks’ future with Goku Black Rose.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection now have a way to experience the series.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.