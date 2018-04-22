‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Reveals Goku Black’s True Identity

Dragon Ball Super has been pushing through the Future Trunks arc, solving more of the mysteries behind Goku Black along the way. After figuring out Zamasu’s plan and destroying him last episode, Future Trunks heads back to the future to see if it worked.

Unfortunately for Future Trunks, destroying Zamasu in the past did not work and Future Trunks returns with Goku and Vegeta to face off against Goku Black once again. This time, however, Goku Black reveals who he truly is.

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 60 below!

When Future Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta confront the villainous pair of Zamasu and Goku Black once more. Goku and the others tell the future Zamasu that they knew of his plans and his use of the Super Dragon Balls to both wish for an immortal body and a copy of Goku.

But he’s corrected by Goku Black. Zamasu did not wish for a copy, but instead confirms that his body is indeed Goku’s but the mind belongs entirely to Zamasu. Using his Time Ring, he wished on the Super Dragon Balls to switch bodies with Goku.

Goku then asks what happened to him after he switched bodies with Zamasu, and Goku Black confirms that he killed him with his own fist. The mystery of Goku Black’s identity had been teased throughout the Future Trunks arc, as fighting Goku Black revealed smaller bits that hinted that Goku Black was more than just an evil Goku.

But surely no fan expected Goku Black to actually be the Supreme Kai Zamasu, who had traveled back in time after the successful killing of Universe 10’s Gowasu.

