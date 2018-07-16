Yes, ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Killed Goku

Yes, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super really did kill off Goku at the end of the episode. With Episode 71 being titled, “Goku Dies! An Assassination That Must Be Executed” it could really only end one way.

But what happens now and why is this notable? Read on for major Dragon Ball Super spoilers and get the full breakdown!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 71 of the series, Goku reveals that he’s hired Universe 6’s Hit to assassinate him as a bit of special training before the upcoming tournament with the other universes. Unexpectedly, Hit succeeds in this assassination and it leaves Goku dead at the end of the episode.

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 72 below!

There’s no need to worry, however, as this death is only temporary (with the episode even playing the moment up as much as it can). The ki blast Goku fired at the end of the episode was meant to go straight up and back down to revive Goku after his “death.” Acting as a sort of defibrillator, it sparks Goku back to life almost immediately after he falls.

This is a notable death, even if it’s only temporary. Technically, every one of Goku’s deaths have been temporary before. Goku’s died and come back to life countless times, but this is a first for Dragon Ball Super itself. Not only is it notable in that way, it’s the first time Goku’s revived himself.

It’s a cool spin on the Goku death teases the series has always banked on, and reveals that Goku’s such a battle-hardened pro that he’s even developed a technique that would jump start his heart.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.