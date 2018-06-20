‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Whis’ Powerful Father

When it comes to fatherhood, Dragon Ball has its little quirks. Guys like Goku tend to get critiqued for their parenting skills, and Vegeta has his own take on being a dad. However, the two aren’t the only papas out there, and dub fans just got the chance to meet Whis’ dad.

If you tuned into Toonami last weekend, you will have seen a packed episode of Dragon Ball Super. The big episode brought the ‘Future Trunks’ arc to an end, but it also revealed more info about Zeno. Oh, and it turns out the cute god relies on Whis’ dad to be his minder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, the Grand Priest is Whis’ dad. Plenty of fans figured the relation out after the stately deity was introduced, but Dragon Ball Super gave official confirmation to dub fans over the weekend. The reveal went down when Goku brought a future version of Zeno to his universe’s Zeno, and the Grand Priest surprisingly approved of the idea.

Of course, Whis was glad to see his father, but there is no telling how often the Grand Priest gets to see his other children. The powerful character is the father of each universes’ angel, so he has a big brood to watch over, and you can imagine the kind of mischief Whis got into. Now, multiply that stress by about a dozen.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Did you call this father-son relationship? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!