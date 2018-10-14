‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Debuts Surprising New Whis Power

The God of Destruction Beerus and his Angel attendant Whis were two integral introductions into Dragon Ball Super, and throughout the series fans learn more about the powers these two have.

Surprisingly though, Whis actually debuted a new power in the latest episode: the ability to help someone give birth.

As Goku needs to recruit warriors for Universe 7’s team in the Tournament of Power, he goes to Vegeta first. But Vegeta did not want to participate in any distracting thing until Bulma gave birth to their new daughter. Whis, slightly annoyed and wanting to get Vegeta involved as soon as possible, then goes to Bulma and recites a few words in reverse.

After some well wishes, a light appears and a tiny bundled baby appears inside of it. Whis took Bulma’s baby out of her, and provided a painless birth that didn’t seem to have a negative effect on Bulma at all. As an Angel Whis has shown many surprising abilities such as time manipulation, a powerful strength, and teleportation, so this one, while surprisingly specific makes sense.

Helping Bulma speed through her birth seems to be a hilarious take on his ability to manipulate time, and his teleportation ability commands the space in her womb as well. So this may seem like a goofy aside for Whis, it is a good representation of why he’s an “Angel” in the series and stands besides the gods without any problem or fear. This display was nothing to him.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.