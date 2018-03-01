‘Dragon Ball Super’ Theory May Have Just Predicted the Rest of the Series

Dragon Ball Super fans have been buzzing about how the Tournament of Power will end for months – long before they knew that the end of the tournament would also bring about the end of the series as a whole. Ever since the ending of DBS appeared on the horizon, there have been even more fan theories about how the ToP will play out, with every new forthcoming episode.

Well, after spending weeks scouring chat threads and piecing together clues, there’s a solid contingent of the Dragon Ball fanbase that is convinced they now know how Super will play out. Here’s the episode breakdown that’s been floating around for weeks now:

127: Android 17 eliminated.

128: Vegeta eliminated.

129: Goku on verge of elimination, unlocks full UI at last moment.

130: UI Goku defeats Jiren. Frieza somehow becomes sole-survivor.

131: Frieza’s wish. Cliffhanger.

As you can see, the fans were on point about how Android 17 and Vegeta would both be eliminated in consecutive episodes – and it now seems like they were definitely on-point about how Goku would unlock a perfected Ultra Instinct in episode 129 (airing this week), and will finally defeat Jiren in episode 130.

That leaves the question of Freeza. Fans haven’t taken the bait of being led to conveniently forget about the evil emperor during these final stages of the Tournament of Power. There have been two main theories of how Freeza could be involved in the final round of the tournament, each equally viable:

Freeza is the lat fighter who remains in the ring after Goku and Jiren eliminate one another, and the villain gets to make his Super Dragon Ball wish.

Freeza does something uncharacteristically noble, and donates his own powerful energy to help Goku achieve a fully-powered Ultra Instinct, in order to beat Jiren. In exchange, Freeza gets some kind of consideration in the victory wish.

In either case, all of these fan theories seem to converge on the idea that Freeza is going to be the key to a Universe 7 win in the tournament, and that his wish will most likely be a game-changer that ends DBS on a major cliffhanger, and sets up the next Dragon Ball anime series.

Dragon Ball fans: do you think this is how the Tournament of Power (and the series) will come to an end? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.