‘Dragon Ball Super’ Adds More Dubbed Episodes to FunimationNow

Dragon Ball Super’s English dub has been getting a ton of attention on Toonami, especially as it gets closer to the official start of the Tournament of Power, and now there’s a cool new way for fans to catch up with the series.

Continuing with the scheduled release of new episodes of the English dub being added with each new home video release, Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub’s first 91 episodes are now streaming on FunimationNOW

🚨The latest batch of dubbed episodes are NOW streaming!!🚨 Binge episodes 79-91 of #DBSuper on FunimationNow!

The first 91 episodes being available for digital streaming is a pretty big deal as this brings FunimationNOW pretty close to where the current Toonami airings of the series are at. Now fans can experience the English dub of the series from its very first episode, through the Resurrection ‘F’ arc, the Universe 6 arc, the Future Trunks arc, and through the beginnings of the Universe Survival arc (as the universes gather their participants more specifically).

The series begins the Tournament of Power at Episode 96 (which is where the series airings are at currently), so this newest update to the streaming episodes is one of the most intriguing yet. If you want to continue beyond where the English dub of the series is, the original Japanese language release is still streaming as well. With Dragon Ball Super: Broly doing so well in the box office worldwide, there is more of an interest in the original series than ever. As it takes place after the events of the series fans were curious whether or not it would spoil anything, luckily it’s a self-contained story that didn’t do that.

But those who didn't at least watch the English dub run of the series to date were probably lost at some of the included elements. Luckily now there's an easy way to catch up.