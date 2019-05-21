Dragon Ball Super Dub Makes Hilarious Mistake About Hit

Dragon Ball Super has been through when it comes to dubbing, and it seems the anime is ready to dive full into its climax. At long last, the anime hit episode 110 on Toonami, giving fans a chance to hear the dub’s take on Ultra Instinct Goku. Now, the show is set to push forward into its final stretch, but the dub piqued interest when a new episode dropped recently.

After all, it seems the dub had an incorrect line of dialogue, and it tried to take Hit into a whole other universe.

Over on Reddit, fans were quick to laugh off the fast flub. It turns out the dub included a line from the Grand Priest referring to Hit as a member of the Universe 11 team.

“Contestant Hit from the 11th Universe has been eliminated,” the line read.

Of course, fans caught on to this line given how Hit isn’t actually from the universe. Hit hails from Universe 6 as that is how fans first met him; The assassin was included in the Universal Tournament against Beerus’ home way back when. It was there Hit made a showing against Goku, and the fighter became a quick favorite with fans. Now, netizens are having a good laugh as they imagine how Hit might fit into Universe 11 with the Pride Troopers, but one thing is for sure. There is no way the fighter would do well taking orders from either Jiren or Toppo, no way. Fans are lucky enough as is that Hit listens to Champa… and even that is his or miss most times.

