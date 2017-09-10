‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms [SPOILER’S] Upcoming Coup

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 108th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball fans are not strangers to sudden plot-twists, but Dragon Ball Super is not ready to give the trope up. A set of new episode synopses for the anime just went live, and one of them gives confirmation of one warrior’s planned coup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right; If you thought Freeza was going to sit idly and work with Goku in the Tournament of Power, then you were wrong. A new synopsis for “Freeza and Frost! Intersecting Evil?!” was just released in Japan, and Todd Blankenship translated the summary into English on Twitter. You can check out the synopses below:

“As Gohan has a tough fight against the Yardratian Jimeze, Freeza comes running up. Just as it looks like he’s defeated Jimeze, Freeza suddenly declares he’s turned trailer: “Due to our shared hatred of the Saiyans, Frost and I have joined forces.” Gohan suddenly himself in a tight spot?!”

There you have it. After plenty of teases, it looks like Dragon Ball Super will make good on its promise to bring out Freeza’s bad side.

Still, some fans are not sure how to feel about the betrayal. The action itself isn’t out of character for the tyrant, but Freeza stands to lose out on something should he double-cross Universe 7. Goku’s team was hesitant to allow Freeza in the Tournament, but the villain’s resurrection was a conditional one. Freeza was only revived for the duration of the Tournament, but the villain agreed to help Goku’s gang out on one condition. If Universe 7 were to win the Tournament, Goku would have to bring Freeza back to life for good.

If Freeza goes against Universe 7, he can kiss his resurrection goodbye. There’s no guarantee his team team might win the Tournament, but Freeza had hope. The villain may not think the reward is worth helping Universe 7 out anymore, or Freeza could have an ulterior motive behind his coup. Freeza could be playing the double-agent card and betray Frost in the end. For now, fans will simply just have to wait and see what motivates Freeza to turn his back on Universe 7, but fans can except Goku’s friends to balk at the reveal.

Well, except for Krillin. The poor guy definitely saw this betrayal coming.