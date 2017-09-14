‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is About To Give Gohan A Really Hard Time

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 108th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball Super is growing closer to the climax of its ‘Universal Survival’ saga, and Gohan may have some problems because of that.

Earlier today, a brand-new synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode dropped, and the description hints that Gohan is in for a world of pain. Ken Xyro took the time to translate the synopsis on Twitter, and you can check out the description of “Freeza And Frost!! Two Evils Come Together?! below:

“Freeza’s behavior makes Universe 7 feel uneasy! As the Tournament of Power gets rougher with time, more and more fighters are eliminated. At the same time, Jimeze of Universe 2 is giving Gohan a tough fight and Freeza does nothing but watch. Did Freeza betray Universe 7…?”

The synopsis includes a few notes about individual characters like Ribrianne and Frost. However, it’s bit about Gohan has fans feeling anxious. The synopsis confirms the Saiyan comes under fire from Jimeze, and the opponent’s instant transmission gives “Gohan a hard time.”

Gohan might be perturbed by Jimeze moving forward, but fans don’t need to worry about the Universe 2 warrior taking out the Saiyan. Jimeze is known to be cocky about his speed, but even Caulifla in her base form can swat the Yardrat away. Gohan will struggle because of the guy’s instant transmission, but Jimeze can only flit around for so long because the Saiyan gets a hold of him.

Of course, Gohan could be in real trouble if Freeza does turn his back on the hero. The villain may not have a good history with the Saiyans, but they are representing Universe 7 together. Previous synopses for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode have hinted Freeza may betray his team and work with Frost to eliminate all the Saiyans. So, fans will want to keep an eye out on the two tyrants when the series returns this weekend.

