‘Dragon Ball Super’ Will See Gohan & Piccolo Take On The Namekians

Dragon Ball Super Episode 112

Right now, tings may not seem as exciting as they have been recently on Dragon Ball Super, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting some highlight moments in upcoming episodes!

Case in point: As you can see in the preview above, episode 112 of Dragon Ball Super will bring us all kinds of exciting match ups in the Tournament of Power!

In the episode, we’ll see Monna of Universe 4 enter the fray, and it will take the combined efforts of several Universe 7 fighters (Vegeta and Cabba) to stop him!

It’s only a blip in this trailer (:09), but we’ll also see Gohan and Piccolo uniting to battle the Namekians of Universe 6! Right now, those Nameks from another universe are battling as separate fighters (Saoneru, Pirina), but some recent episode spoilers have revealed that we’ll probably see the Universe 6 Namekians fusing soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.