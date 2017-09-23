‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is Preparing A Vegeta-Centric Episode

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 112th episode lies below!

Dragon Ball Super may be all about Goku, but Vegeta hasn’t been forgotten. The former villain has worked hard to reach the level his rival is at, but Vegeta isn’t there quite yet. However, Dragon Ball Super will soon see the Saiyan take a step towards that goal.

The anime fandom may be looking forward to Dragon Ball Super‘s special next month, but titles for the show’s following episodes have gone public. According to Todd Blankenship, the provisional title for Dragon Ball Super‘s 112th episode is an intriguing one.

It’s name? “Vegeta’s Resolve!!”

The episode, which will debut on October 22, doesn’t have much in the way of spoilers yet. There is no telling what Vegeta will get up to, but fans are happy enough to know the hero will get a spotlight following Goku’s battle with Jiren.

Of course, there are some fans wondering if Goku’s battle will provoke Vegeta into action. Many fans wondered if Jiren would be taken out by Goku once the Saiyan adopted his new transformation, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Jiren will move on from Goku to battle Hit, so Vegeta may be left to tend to his comrade. After seeing the damage inflicted to Goku, Vegeta may resolve to find a way to eliminate Jiren from the Tournament of Power – even if it means his death.

