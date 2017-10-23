Vegeta Reveals His Plans For The Super Dragon Balls On ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 112th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball Super is halfway done with its Tournament of Power, and one of its remaining fighters is determined to become its victor. Vegeta may be sulking in Goku’s shadow after the latter fought Jiren, but the Saiyan isn’t going to give up just yet. After all, the hero did just reveal what his own plans for the Super Dragon Balls are when he wins the event.

During Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode, fans watched as Vegeta came to the rescue of Cabba. The younger Saiyan was nearly knocked out of the Tournament of Power by Monna, but Vegeta nabbed Cabba before the other could tumble out of the arena. After scolding the boy, Vegeta then roused Cabba with a speech about Saiyan pride and even reminded the boy of a promise he made.

After all, Cabba did promise to introduce Vegeta to the king of his universe’s Saiyan planet. The ‘Universe 6’ saga saw the younger fighter compare Vegeta to the king of Planet Sadala, and the older man said he’s looking forward to meeting the king. However, with the Tournament of Power in play, Cabba was sure his promise was destined to break.

“One of our universes will be erased. So, that promise can never be kept,” Cabba said.

However, Vegeta doesn’t seem ready to let the boy off the hook just yet. The Saiyan revealed he plans to bring back Universe 6 when he wins the Super Dragon Balls, and Vegeta has a specific reason for doing so.

“I’m going to win and resurrect you lot with the Super Dragon Balls,” Vegeta admitted. “Then you can keep your promise.”

Cabba seemed overwhelmed by the promise his master gave, and he even promises to bring back Universe 7 should he win. Vegeta didn’t take kindly to the offer since he felt it was cocky for Cabba to even suggest he’d win, but the pair can’t fool fans. Their master-student relationship is a thriving one despite being on different teams, and their covert camaraderie was enough to make even the hardest hearts melt.

Well, unless you’re Freeza; The villain didn’t laugh at the exchange when he happened to overhear it.

