‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 114 Preview Teases Caulifla and Kale Fusion

Dragon Ball Super is going to be debuting a powerful new fighter in Episode 114 – sort of. While the fighter will be someone we haven’t seen before, it’s technically not a “new” combatant, but rather the fused form of Universe 6’s female Saiyans, Caulifla and Kale!

Now there’s a tease of what Caulifla and Kale’s fusion will look like, thanks to the latest preview of Dragon Ball Super episode 114, which you can watch above!

Episode 113 (read our recap) was an exciting showcase of Caulifla and Kale’s fighting capability, both as individuals and as a team. Goku was able to hold his own fighting the lady Saiyans, though he still didn’t have the stamina to hold his SSJ3 form for too long. Kale upped the ante by going Super Saiyan Berserker, which is where the danger for Goku really comes in.

With Caulifla knocking on the door of a SSJ3 transformation, and Kale seemingly gaining more control over her berserker form, it suggests that the two warriors could achieve a balance that makes them more powerful together than they ever were individually. With Goku admittedly drained of his full power reserves, how will win the fight?

…Is Dragon Ball paving the way for Vegito to return?

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.