‘Dragon Ball Super’s New Episode Had A Very Special Cameo

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode may have everyone looking at Goku, but the release had audiences eyeing a rather strange character to start. The anime‘s 115th episode debuted earlier this weekend with a very special cameo, and some wondered if they recognized the man’s voice.

Of course, fans of the show should have know the voice already; After all, the cameo was from singer of the anime’s current opening theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you have seen the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, you will have seen a blond-haired man appear at its start. The muscular character was shown wearing a Gi very similar to the one Goku wears, but the man’s hair was combed down and parted. The newbie introduced himself as Kiyoshi Hikawa, and fans may have been surprised to see the name pop up.

Dragon Ball Super viewers will know Hikawa for singing “Genkai Toppa x Survivor,” the anime’s current opening. The singer came into the series playing himself and did the episode’s title call with Masako Nozawa, the voice actress for Goku.

Hikawa’s part in Dragon Ball Super was a brief one, but it is something the singer can be proud of. After all, it isn’t everyday a singer-come-actor gets to dress up like Goku and launch a Kamehameham in an actual anime. If the star knows what’s good for him, he will make sure he doesn’t get any stronger… Vegeta will not take that kind of training lightly!

Of course, Hikawa’s cameo in the anime is not the first one to be included. In the past, Dragon Ball Super nodded to Akira Toriyama’s lengthy career by adding in a character from a past work of his, Dr. Slump. Arale Norimaki was included in two filler episodes of Dragon Ball Super during the ‘Universe 6’ and ‘Future Trunks’ sagas.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.