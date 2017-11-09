‘Dragon Ball Super’ Title Confirms Universe 7 Is About To Lose A Member

The Tournament of Power is over halfway done, and Universe 7 has done well for itself. Only three fighters have been eliminated from the team, but it seems one more will bit the dust soon enough.

Recently, a set of new episode titles and synopses went live for Dragon Ball Super in Japan. Fans turned the summaries around online for English-speakers, and the name of episode 119 made it clear that Goku is about to lose one of his teammates. After all, the episode is titled “A New Sacrifice from Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!!”

Over on Twitter, @Herms98 broke down the translation a bit for fans. Rather than a sacrifice, it seems like the axed member of Universe 7 is better described as a victim. Still, the show will part ways with another one of Goku’s fighters, and fans are buzzing about which hero is about to go out. You can check out our best guesses in the slides below:

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

Piccolo

Oh, Piccolo. You deserve so much more, but the odds are stacked against you right now. Out of all the fighters from Universe 7, you are in the worst shape behind Goku – and fans are all but certain the Saiyan is safe.

Piccolo has already had a number of fights, and the Namekian is currently battling with Gohan against two Universe 6 fighters. Piccolo is going head-to-head against two Namekians from the twin universe, and fans are thinking the duo will oust Piccolo and make Gohan rage hard over the loss.

Android 18

If Piccolo is safe, then Android 18 may be the next Universe 7 fighter out. Fans have gotten to see a bit of the heroine fight already as she did team up with Krillin in a previous match. The fighter has kept a low profile as of late, but fans do know she will make a comeback soon enough. Episode 117 will see Android 17 and 18 team up with Goku against Universe 2, so the fighter may begin her downfall then.

Android 17

Though it is unlikely, Dragon Ball Super may choose to axe Android 17 to the dismay of fans. The fighter made his return to the franchise just for the Tournament of Power, but fans have not gotten to see much of the character in action. The anime might just knock out Android 17 before he can become a focal point in the tournament, but fans are thinking it is more likely that one of Goku’s more roughed-up members will take the next elimination spot.

So, what do you think? Will it be Piccolo who leaves the Tournament of Power next, or will the anime surprise fans with its ousting?