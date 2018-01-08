‘Dragon Ball Super’ Leak Shows Jiren Going Off on Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super went on a short holiday hiatus for the new year, but it is set to return tonight. The anime will resume with a bang as Jiren finds himself facing Vegeta for the first time, but fans should not expect the Saiyan to come out victorious.

After all, if the anime’s most recent spoilers are right, then Jiren is going to clap back hard at Vegeta.

Over on social media, fans were able to verify an alleged leak from Dragon Ball Super was the real deal. A Chinese app began circulating the stills in question, and netizens verified the upload came from Toei. As you can see below, the pictures are both about Vegeta, but the second one doesn’t show the hero in the best light.

Yeah these pictures are real. Here’s the non-watermarked versions. pic.twitter.com/IoD7AFgtQh — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 6, 2018

The latter still sees Jiren looming over Vegeta as he pushes an energy blast into the Saiyan’s stomach. The Universe 11 warrior looks tense with his mouth downturned to a smile, and Vegeta seems to be gasping in pain. The image appears to proceed a sequence which fans saw in the episode preview for tonight’s comeback. The reel showed Vegeta being consumed by an intense red-yellow blast, and it seems this is how Jiren kicks off that offense.

The other still shared by Toei is more bland in comparison. It gives a close-up of Vegeta who has powered up into his full Super Saiyan Blue form. The hero is seen reaching one arm out towards Jiren as if he were punching, and Vegeta’s furrowed brow gives away how hard he is concentrating.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How do you think Dragon Ball Super's next fights will go down?