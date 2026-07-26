Black Clover Season 2 Director Explains Why It Looks Much Better Than Season 1

Black Clover is currently in the works on finally coming back to screens with Season 2 of the anime after five long years, and the director behind the new episodes explained why it’s already looking so much better this time around. Black Clover wrapped up its first season back in 2017 after 170 episodes, and the weekly anime release schedule really caught up to it when it ended. Needing to end that debut season because it caught up with Yuki Tabata’s original manga release at the time, that’s no longer a danger.

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Black Clover Season 2 is hitting screens this Fall with a much better situation surrounding the anime’s production. Speaking to Anime Corner, new series director Ayataka Tanemura had a simple explanation as to why the anime just looks a lot more put together this time around. It’s because they had more time and money to work on it, “We were able to secure a solid schedule and also the funds to produce this new season. We hope that everyone can really see the powered up Black Clover.” Which does speak a lot to the direction of this new era.

Black Clover Season 2 Has a Better Schedule

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 exists in a much different era of anime releases, especially when it comes to Shonen Jump franchises. The first season came during a time where it was still expected to see a major franchise release new episodes throughout the year on a weekly basis, and this just isn’t the case anymore. We’ve seen a shift in even the biggest names as they move to seasonal release schedules, and that’s even happened with some of the longest running franchises like One Piece in the past year.

Black Clover Season 2 won’t be expected to release under those same conditions, and it’s current Fall release window seems to indicate that it’s returning on a seasonal basis as well. It won’t need to craft a hundred episodes to adapt the final arcs of Yuki Tabata’s original manga, and will instead pack all of its schedule and finances into a smaller slate of episodes. With more time dedicated to fewer episodes overall, it’s only natural that they ended up looking much better.

When Does Black Clover Come Out?

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Black Clover Season 2 will be making its full debut this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. It will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Tanemura takes over as director for the new season after spearheading Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King with Studio Pierrot. There will be a returning staff including Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, and Minako Seki composing the music.

It’s yet to be revealed how long the new season will be running for, but Black Clover‘s new schedule means it’s going to have a lot more impact when it hits. The franchise has had five long years to prepare for this comeback, and it’s even more anticipated now that Yuki Tabata ended the manga’s run earlier this year too. Make sure to catch up with that massive first season streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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HT – Anime Corner