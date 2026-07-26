Netflix Confirms U.S. Release Date for Major 2026 Shonen Jump Revival Movie

Netflix has locked down one of the major anime movies releasing this year, and has set a release date for a major return of a Shonen Jump franchise. This year has been fairly strong for anime movies thus far with many new releases that fans have been keeping an eye out for. And thanks to the overall speeding up of international releases for each of these films, we’re getting to see these new movies not long after their initial debuts in Japan. That’s the case for Netflix’s latest launch coming this Summer.

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Gintama the Movie 2026: Yoshiwara in Flames first released across theaters in Japan earlier this year, and went without any sign of a potential international launch for the film. That’s now has changed as Netflix has confirmed that they will begin streaming the new movie on August 27th, and that means it’s only a few months from its original release to its streaming launch. Which is a much smaller window than some other anime blockbusters had.

New Gintama Movie Coming to Netflix in August 2026

Courtesy of Netflix

Gintama the Movie 2026: Yoshiwara in Flames hit theaters across Japan earlier this February, and even made its official IMAX debut for the occasion. It’s a new feature film release as part of the overall 20th anniversary celebration for both Gintama’s manga and anime releases. It’s a full remake of the anime arc of the same name, and includes some brand new scenes and materials that weren’t seen in the original TV series run. Covering Episodes 139 through 146, it even introduced fans to a brand new character not seen before.

This new character was named Enkaku as voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi, and threw fans for a loop. Naoya Ando directed the new film for BN Pictures with Taku Kishimoto providing the script, and Shinji Takeuchi serving as chief animation director and providing character designs. It seemed to be received well upon its original launch in Japan, and now more fans than ever will be able to see the film in action when it hits Netflix later this Summer.

What’s Coming to Netflix This Summer?

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Netflix still has quite a lot planned when it comes to offering new anime releases through the rest of the year and beyond. Not only are they streaming new releases through the Summer and Fall 2026 anime schedules, but Gintama’s creator even had a new release on Netflix this past Spring. Hideaki Sorachi’s very first one-shot Dandelion, which came out before Gintama, is now streaming with the service as of this time with an extended story for its debut.

In terms of cool anime movie releases, THE RIBBON HERO is also coming to Netflix on August 8th. It’s a remake of a classic of legendary creator Osamu Tezuka’s manga series Princess Knight (which originally released in Japan in the 1950s), and looks to bring it all into the modern era with a massive scope for its action sequences. So there’s plenty to keep an eye out for next month.

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