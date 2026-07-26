Konosuba Season 4 First Look Trailer Reveals Major Changes Behind the Scenes

Konosuba is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime at last, and fans have finally gotten the first look at what to expect from the new episodes. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the most notable Isekai franchises currently running today, and it has quite a lot to celebrate this year in particular. It’s now the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut, and Kadokawa is kicking off the year in style as it gets ready for an even bigger celebration to come.

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Kadokawa took the stage this past weekend during a special event in Japan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World with a first look at what’s to come in the anime’s now in the works fourth season. There are some big changes behind the scenes as the anime has confirmed a new production studio and director will be handling it all, but you can check out a special teaser below ahead of Konosuba Season 4’s premiere in 2027.

Konosuba Season 4 First Look Revealed With Staff Changes

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Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 4 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release date or international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. The anime will also be moving onto its third production studio with ENGI handling the animation this time around with new director Manabu Kurihara at the helm. The rest of the staff is returning, however, with Makoto Uezu writing the scripts, Koichi Kikuta designing the characters, and Masato Koda composing the music.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World has been one of the most successful Isekai anime currently airing under Kadokawa’s umbrella with four seasons of the TV series, a spinoff anime prequel, and even two feature film releases as of this time. It’s no mystery as to why as the anime really is one of the funniest series around. It’s not only a full parody of Isekai stories, but also takes them seriously enough to make fans care about its core group of failures at the center of it all.

What’s So Special About Konosuba?

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The reason Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World has been able to go on for ten years at this point is because of the strength of its balance of comedy and action. The series might be goofy, but it also does take its story a little more seriously than you would think. When it begins to knock down Kazuma and the others down a peg pretty much immediately, it’s underselling the fact that it’s turning them all into underdogs that you will want to see succeed at the end of the day.

It’s a group of failures to fail upwards towards success, and that makes it such a compelling watch. Their chaos makes each character unpredictable, but Kazuma and the others’ awful personalities are so well defined that fans can also pretty much guess how characters will respond to any given situation. And that’s led to so many great moments that you’ll want to catch up with it all with Crunchyroll streaming in the meantime.

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