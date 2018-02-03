New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Vegeta’s Desperate Struggle

As Dragon Ball Super heads into its finale, for both the Tournament of Power and the series as a whole, the next few episodes are going to put Universe 7 in far more perilous situations than before.

One last batch of stills before Episode 126 officially airs tease quite a desperate struggle for Vegeta.

The new batch of stills tease Vegeta’s surprise, most likely at how ineffective his attacks are. Even using a full powered Final Flash (and after the boost from his new power level), Toppo still seems to stand strong. Goku has been knocked out of Super Saiyan Blue with Kaioken, and it’s most likely because of the strain between fighting both Jiren and Toppo has exhausted his stamina.

The synopsis for Episode 126 of Dragon Ball Super, “Surpass Even a God! Vegeta’s Desperate Blow!!” is below:

“17 and Freeza desperately battle against Toppo who has unleashed the power of destruction. Goku and Vegeta drawn near while keeping up their rush attack against Jiren, the arena collapses, and things become one big free-for-all!”

If Toppo’s destruction powers broke the ring in half during the previous episode, it could be Toppo’s power that destroys the arena this time around as well. His large ball of ki seems disastrous, and seeing how little Toppo cared about the state of the ring, it’s not a huge leap to guess that Toppo is the one that destroys the ring as well.

The free-for-all idea is interesting as well. Is Vegeta’s “desperate struggle” against Jiren alone? Or is Toppo involved with it as well? How safe even is Vegeta with so few fighters left?

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.