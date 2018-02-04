‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Eliminated One Major Foe

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 126 of Dragon Ball Super below!

The Tournament of Power was whittled down to its final six fighters and final five minutes in Dragon Ball Super, and as the tournament and series get closer to end, more eliminations are going to be coming at a random pace.

But the most randomly paced has to be the surprising elimination of Universe 11’s Toppo, shortly after the character had become a full fledged God Of Destruction.

The last episode had Universe 11’s Toppo reach a new realm of power, unlocking the God’s power of destruction and gaining both a massive amount of ki and a new physique to boot. But this episode put him up against Android 17’s tactics and Vegeta‘s pride.

When Goku and Vegeta’s fight with Jiren makes its way toward Toppo, Freeza, and Android 17, the two Universe 11 foes use the opportunity to shake up the deck and split up Goku and Vegeta. Once they’re split up, Vegeta finds himself against Toppo as their two ideologies begin to clash.

Toppo says his strength came after he cast aside everything that meant something to him before, and he mocks Vegeta’s new power as it doesn’t seem to harm Toppo. But Vegeta steels himself in his resolve, and vows to defeat Toppo with his own power and a pride that refuses to let him cast aside anything important. Vegeta then is able to get the better of Toppo.

This comes to head as Vegeta claims to create and attack that Toppo can’t immediately destroy. Piccolo recognizes the building energy and flashes back to when Vegeta sacrificed himself back during the Majin Buu arc. Vegeta’s energy keeps building as Toppo gathers a large amount of Hakai energy.

Toppo’s energy clashes with Vegeta’s, and Vegeta’s energy is able to break out of Toppo’s hakai and Toppo is overwhelmed by it. This blast also annihilates much of the tournament arena as Toppo is eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

Only Jiren remains standing for Universe 11, and the Tournament of Power counts down to its final four minutes.

