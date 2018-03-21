‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Loving Jiren These Days

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode made a ton of fans happy. Not only was it the penultimate episode of the series, one of the final minutes of the Tournament of Power finally delivered on the fight between a fully mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren.

Fans loved the slick animation of the fight, but none of it would have hit as hard as it did were it not for Jiren’s evolution as a character. Bouncing back from his coldly received origin story, Jiren became emotionally open and intriguing in the fight with Goku.

Usually cold and distant, Jiren was forced to confront his past and reach a new level of power. With this brought an emotional side to the character that fans came to appreciate by episode’s end, as the two philosophies clashed with one another.

Read on to find out what fans think of Jiren after Episode 130.

@UnrealEntGaming

Jiren: Universe 11 strongest fighter.

Strength is absolute. Strength is justice. Strength is everything.

Without it, I am nothing. Its who I am. And I will never lose anything ever again.



Incredible.#DragonBallSuper #Jiren #DBSuper pic.twitter.com/TsoeKDqB5b — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) March 18, 2018

@Bryce_Mckinsey

@Jonjoker12

#DragonBallSuper is trending and for good reason. Love or hate the show we just received one of the best action packed pieces of content in many years. The Art, The Colors and The Fight between Goku and Jiren is hands down a great spectacle to behold. — Jonjoker12 (@Jonjoker12) March 18, 2018

@renzopachecoj

Shirtless Jiren out there looking like the Alaskan Bull Worm#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/MXJMxKrVbC — Renzo Pacheco (@renzopachecoj) March 18, 2018

@NxNavarro

If Jiren ain’t in the Dragon Ball Super movie I’m not watching ?? — Nick Navãrro (@NxNavarro) March 21, 2018

@itanimeirl

Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 Leaked Image! Jiren’s final form revealed! pic.twitter.com/kDncVTv04n — ＡＮＩＭＥ?ＩＲＬ (@itanimeirl) March 18, 2018

KingUltimate1

ManRahaim

from discussion (Spoilers) Man, Jiren’s voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130.

_marinate

from discussion (Spoilers) Man, Jiren’s voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130.

AgentPaint

from discussion (Spoilers) Man, Jiren’s voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130.