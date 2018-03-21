Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Loving Jiren These Days

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode made a ton of fans happy. Not only was it the penultimate episode of the series, one of the final minutes of the Tournament of Power finally delivered on the fight between a fully mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren.

Fans loved the slick animation of the fight, but none of it would have hit as hard as it did were it not for Jiren’s evolution as a character. Bouncing back from his coldly received origin story, Jiren became emotionally open and intriguing in the fight with Goku.

Usually cold and distant, Jiren was forced to confront his past and reach a new level of power. With this brought an emotional side to the character that fans came to appreciate by episode’s end, as the two philosophies clashed with one another.

Read on to find out what fans think of Jiren after Episode 130.

(Spoilers) Man, Jiren's voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130

(Spoilers) Man, Jiren's voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130.

(Spoilers) Man, Jiren's voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130.

(Spoilers) Man, Jiren's voice actor was amazing in DBS episode 130.

