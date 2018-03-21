‘Dragon Ball Super’ Director Updates Fans On Finale

Dragon Ball Super fans were impressed with the almost impeccable quality of the penultimate episode of the series as Goku and Jiren clashed in one of the final rounds of the Tournament of Power and were hoping the finale episode of the series would deliver either more of the same or better.

With the most recent update from the director of the final episode, Megumi Ishitani, the episode just may be the best one yet if the work she’s putting into it is any indication.

Megumi Ishitani, the director of Super’s final episode was up at 3am. According to other tweets, she’s so busy that she’s had to even work from home. https://t.co/6jCGxpMLia — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) March 20, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @AnimeAjay, director Megumi Ishitani was up until at least three o’ clock in the morning and is so busy with the final episode that she has had to work from home. It’s a rough place for the staff to be in, for sure, but fans should at least feel better knowing how much work and care is being paid in order to bring Dragon Ball Super to a satisfying close.

The title for Episode 131 is “A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell Goku! Until the Day We Meet Again!!” and while not much is know about the finale, the teases for the episode feature the mysterious return of Super Shenron.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

