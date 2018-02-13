‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases A Stronger Goku Black

Goku and Goku Black had their first encounter on the English language broadcast of Dragon Ball Super, and while the fight was great, it was clear that neither of the two were using their full power.

But after fighting with Goku, Goku Black teased that his wounds would only make him stronger (as Saiyans are want to do) and now the preview for Episode 51 shows a Goku Black training hard for the rematch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coupling with the hint that Goku Black doesn’t completely match what he seems, Goku Black is seen training in the Future Trunks timeline and saying that his body is starting to remember every one of Goku’s moves and it burns within him.

The weirdest phrasing, however, come when Goku Black says that “his”” moves are perfectly suited to this body. And while he blasts away a chunk of rubble, he asks if this new level power is the “true power of Goku.”

Fans who have watched the Japanese language release of the series know exactly what Goku Black is referring to here, but the English dub is keeping that mystery alive by injecting it with Sean Schemmel’s fantastic performance as Black. Either way, fans are definitely not going to want to miss seeing a stronger Goku Black.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.