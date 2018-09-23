‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 80 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s onto the second match of the Zeno Expo, and Gohan has stepped up to the plate against the deadly Lavender from Universe 9. It’s his first time fighting in a while, but he’s ready.

Can Gohan overcome his strange new opponent? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

The second match of the Zeno Expo begins as Gohan faces off against Universe 9’s Lavender. After throwing a few punches back and forth, Lavender spits a poison in Gohan’s eyes, blinding him. He then spits it on his fists and Gohan takes even more punishment. Supreme Kai offers a Senzu Bean, but Gohan refuses. He wants to win with his own strength. Goku says not being able to see or sense his opponent is the perfect training for Gohan, who hasn’t fought in a while. Gohan then closes his eyes and tries to sense Lavender’s presence. Lavender goes in for a kick, but Gohan catches him and is able to counterattack. After this, Gohan is able to counter all of Lavender’s attacks. Without his sight, his other senses have heightened. Lavender then flies into the air, and Gohan loses track. Lavender launches poison infused ki blasts and Gohan looks to be in trouble, but Goku is still confident in Gohan’s strength. Lavender charges another attack, but Gohan transforms into his Super Saiyan form to counter it. The Omni-Kings are impressed by the Super Saiyan transformations. Lavender launches a blast, but Gohan is able to block it and every one of the following blasts before launching a barrage of punches on Lavender. Gohan’s Super Saiyan energy is reflecting Lavender’s presence and is acting as a sort of radar. But it’s something Gohan can’t use forever. He prepares to finish the fight, but stops in his tracks. Using the Super Saiyan form sped up the spreading poison in his body. After Lavender lands some more hits, Gohan transforms into Super Saiyan again. Gohan then fires a Kamehameha and Lavender is able to blow it back as Gohan gets hurt by the poison. Gohan is able to fly through one of the explosions and grabs onto Lavender before throwing him straight into the ground. Gohan’s body is fully poisoned at this point so he collapses and the match is declared a tie. Goku’s still impressed with Gohan’s fight, however. The Omni-Kings say they are impressed seeing the two universes with the lowest mortal levels put up such a fight (that they’ve assigned). He says Universe 7’s average is second from the worst, and Universe 9’s is the lowest. Because the Omni-Kings have always thought there were too many universes, they planned to use Goku’s idea for a tournament as a way to cull them by erasing the losing universes. Clarifying that Universes 1,5,8, and 12 are exempt because their power is over a certain amount, and that all losing universes will be erased (everything except the Angels). The Grand Minister then explains that the Omni-Kings were planning to erase the lower level universes anyway, but the Tournament of Power gives them a fighting chance. The episode ends as the Zeno Expo enters the final match between Goku and Universe 9’s Bergamo.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English d=ub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.