Every Anime Coming to HIDIVE in August 2026

The Summer 2026 anime season is still ongoing, and Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform making major plans for new releases. The anime industry keeps growing in popularity across the globe, which is why major platforms such as Netflix and HIDIVE keep expanding their anime library. Instead of dozens of new seasonal lineups like Crunchyroll, other platforms often focus on adding several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy every month. These new additions are often both seasonal and newly licensed shows or films. July was an exciting month for anime fans since major platforms introduced new anime series for the Summer 2026 lineup.

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This also includes HIDIVE, which debuted three new series on a weekly schedule last month. Now that August is here, the official website released a new schedule, including all the anime coming to the platform and being removed due to licensing issues. Unfortunately, no new anime is being added this month, but the Summer 2026 series, which debuted in July, will finally get its English dub releases.

3) The World Is Dancing (English Dub)

Image Courtesy of Cypic

This latest anime by Cypic, the animation studio behind Kagurabachi, immediately captured viewers’ attention with its exceptional storytelling and animation. The series is exclusively streaming on HIDIVE, and it debuted in Japanese audio with subtitles on July 2nd, 2026. The English dub will officially debut on August 26th, 2026, and it’s expected to release weekly episodes. The World Is Dancing is one of the biggest series on the platform as of now, and it’s also one of the most gorgeous anime series ever. This historical anime is based on a critically acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Kazuto Mihara.

The story centers around a fictionalized account of a legendary historical figure, Zeami Motokiyo, who went by the name of Oniyasha in his childhood. Motokiyo etched his name in Japanese history for revolutionizing the art form and founding Noh theater, the world’s oldest surviving theater art. The anime follows his journey during a turbulent political and culturally vibrant era in Japan. This coming-of-age series is scheduled for 13 episodes.

2) HELL MODE~The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Season 2 (English Dub)

Image Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Lab

This isekai series returned with a second season on July 3rd, 2026, exclusively on HIDIVE. The English dub began streaming on August 5th, 2026. The anime has a unique take on video game systems since it makes things as hard as possible for the protagonist. Instead of having a clear path available for the main character, this series focuses on how he survives in the Hell Mode of a super difficult game he once played. After growing tired of handholding in the games in his former life, the main character is hoping to grind his way through to the top of this new world. The first season offered up a lot of fun, and the latest season is going to take things even further with even more challenges.

Kenichi Yamada spent most of his adult life chasing challenging online games, which is why, when he received a mysterious invitation to an untitled game, he didn’t hesitate to choose the most ruthless setting. However, he didn’t expect to be reborn in another world as a peasant named Allen, forced to navigate through the cruelly complex system.

1) The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World (English Dub)

Image Courtesy of EMT Squared

This isekai anime premiered on July 6th, 2026, and the English dub will be released on August 19th. Unlike the mainstream isekai shows, this fantasy follows the main character living a quiet life on the road while focusing on cooking and relaxation. The story follows Rin Takanashi, a caregiver in her thirties, who was summoned into another world as a saint. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for her to be thrown out after she was deemed a weakling.

As someone who loves the outdoors and all things related to camping, her biggest skill is survival even in the most challenging situations. Apart from that, she also possesses a unique skill that helps her get through the arduous journey. The story continues her journey as she leisurely explores the new world and savors all kinds of gourmet cuisine she can get her hands on.