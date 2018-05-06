‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Back A Favorite Attack of Master Roshi

Dragon Ball Super fans have noticed how many throwbacks the series makes to the rest of the franchise, and although the Future Trunks arc is one major throwback, that does not mean there isn’t room for another.

In trying to find a way to defeat the teamwork of Zamasu and Goku Black, Goku remembers Master Roshi’s Evil Containment Wave, an attack fans have not seen since the King Piccolo arc of Dragon Ball.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First used by Master Mutaito to seal King Piccolo inside of a rice cooker, the technique has been passed down to Master Roshi, who is now teaching it to Goku. After Piccolo tells Goku that the immortal pair would be trapped in there indefinitely, Goku travels to Master Roshi specific to learn the technique.

Practicing through the night on the poor hapless Turtle, Goku finally masters the technique. Master Roshi warns it’s not complete without a special seal, however. The Evil Containment Wave is a powerful move because it can grasp any being of any strength, but there are often complications when it is used.

The technique itself has a poor track record as fans have seen the Wave diverted, escaped, and even reflected before Goku’s use of the move in Super. Fans are definitely hopeful the move has a better chance this time.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.