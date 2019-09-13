Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Vegeta’s New Yardrat Uniform

The current fight against the ancient sorcerer Moro that Goku and Vegeta are facing may not be running in the anime as of yet, but that isn’t stopping this arc from being one of the greatest arcs yet in the Dragon Ball Super story. As the energy stealing wizard attempted to steal the energy from planet Namek, Moro managed to make his wishes on Namek’s dragon and become an even bigger threat. With Vegeta heading to the planet Yardrat, one fan imagines just what his upcoming uniform may look like!

Reddit User Kronz1998 took the clothes that Goku returned in after visiting the planet to learn Instant Transmission after defeating Freeza the first time and slapped it onto Vegeta, giving us an idea of just what the prince of the Saiyans may look like in the future of the Moro arc:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yardrat is most well known for training Goku in how to instantly teleport with the technique dubbed “Instant Transmission”. When Son manages to sense someone’s energy, regardless of where they are in the universe, he can instantly teleport to their location by simply placing two of his fingers to his forehead and concentrating. Whether or not Vegeta will be learning this move specifically is still up in the air though he’ll need all the help he can get to bring down the horned super villain.

Goku meanwhile is training with the Galactic Patrol officer, Merus, whose power seemingly rivals his own. Noticing that Merus seemingly approaches fights by being calm and collected, the Saiyan brawler believes that his methods may help him to revisit the power up of Ultra Instinct. With Moro’s forces rampaging across the galaxy and the sorcerer swallowing world after world, the sooner that both Vegeta and Goku manage to learn new techniques the better.

With the rival Saiyans attempting to discover ways past Moro’s energy sapping, Dragon Ball Super is sure to ramp up the action as the sage continues.

What do you think of this new Yardrat uniform that Vegeta is sporting? Do you see the prince of Saiyans learning Instant Transmission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.