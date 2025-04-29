One Piece Shows Off Kizaru’s Power With New Fight: Watch

The animators responsible for bringing the Grand Line to life have been cooking lately. One Piece’s big return on the small screen has shown what Toei Animation can truly put out if they are putting their best foot forward. As Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates attempt to keep Dr. Vegapunk free from the clutches of the military, they are once again fighting against the wild admiral known as Kizaru, aka Borsalino, and his unbelievable abilities. If you’re wondering just what the extent of Kizaru’s strength is, we have you covered with an explainer as to what the villain can do in his fight against Luffy’s Gear Fifth transformation.

Let’s first explore what the Devil Fruit is that Kizaru chomped down on to give him his light-wielding powers. The Pika Pika no Mi, aka the Glint Glint Fruit, not only lets the admiral create hard light weapons like swords, but it also lets Kizaru transform his body into light, meaning that he can travel at the speed of light and fire off energy blasts that are light-based. One of the wild ways that we see Kizaru use his powers in One Piece’s latest anime episode is even creating clones of himself, firing off light-based duplicates at Luffy. Luckily for the captain of the Straw Hats, Gear Fifth is more than up to the task thanks to its cartoonish, god-like power.

Kizaru Unleashed

The One Piece anime, and Kizaru specifically, benefitted greatly from Toei Animation’s current level of animation output. The latest episode demonstrates that despite Luffy’s god-like power in his Gear Fifth form, the navy admiral is still a threat to be reckoned with. Ironically, should Kizaru hit the water, he’d still be in big trouble like any Devil Fruit user, but this is easier said than done thanks in part to his ability to move at the speed of light. If you want to see the recent fight, or watch it over and over again, you can do so thanks to the video below.

#ONEPIECE1127

Starting to think y’all were a little too harsh on the animators because Luffy vs Kizaru is genuinely so beautiful 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Auhz09dSx — 👑AV3RY⚡️ (@KingAvery64) April 27, 2025

Like many other swashbucklers and military men that we’ve seen in the past, Kizaru also has some mastery of the energy known as Haki. Specifically, the admiral can use the power of armament Haki, having previously shown off this skill during the now legendary Marineford Arc. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what other tricks Kizaru has up his sleeves as a part of Future Island, as Luffy has yet to claim victory against his opponent. Unfortunately for the Straw Hat Pirates, something big is coming down the pike.

Vegapunk Is In Deep Trouble

The military has its sights set on the mad scientist and Kizaru isn’t the only one that will arrive on Future Island to make sure that Vegapunk is brought back into the fold, or murdered if necessary. Imu and the Five Elders are looking to put everything on the line to make sure Vegapunk doesn’t spill the beans when it comes to the Grand Line’s secrets and this fact is about to see some surprising characters hit the battlefield.

Want to see what horrors lie in wait for the Straw Hats? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.