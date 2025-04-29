One Piece May Soon Land Another Guinness World Record

With well over a thousand chapters across over a hundred volumes and a vast number of fans across the world, One Piece continues to reach new heights of popularity, with the end still nowhere near in sight, much like the final stretch of the series. The beloved franchise by Eiichiro Oda still continues to expand with a successful live-action adaptation by Netflix now under its belt, as well as a whole new remake by WIT Studio on the horizon. Clearly, there’s never been a more thrilling time to be a One Piece fan, and things are just about to get even more exciting as One Piece could soon land a new Guinness World Record.

According to a post on X by @TokyoComicCon, One Piece will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing straw hats at the upcoming Osaka Comic Con 2025. The attempt will be led by Mackenyu and Emily Rudd, who play Zoro and Nami, respectively, in Netflix’s live-action One Piece, and will take place between 10:30 to 11:00 AM JST on May 4th. It is unclear whether the attempt will be live-streamed for fans outside Japan to tune in, though either way, the results will surely be shared when the day comes.

One Piece Will Attempt To Set a New World Record at Osaka Comic Con

Weirdly specific and silly as One Piece’s new world record attempt may sound, fans will surely agree that it’s arguably perfect, given how the straw hat has become all but synonymous with Luffy and One Piece over the years. Talking about the challenge itself, the attempt will, in all likelihood, be a success, as the record currently stands at just 797 people. This record, which was for the largest gathering of people wearing straw boater hats, was claimed in August 2014 at an event held by the Wardown Park Museum in Luton. However, considering Osaka Comic Con attracted over 61,00 attendees last year, One Piece should have no trouble blowing the record out of the park, especially given how passionate fans of the franchise are known to be.

Being the long-running, mega-popular series that it is, one would expect One Piece to have quite a few records under its belt by now, and unsurprisingly, the series already has two Guinness World Records to its name. Back in August 2024, One Piece broke the Guinness World Record for the most DVDs released by a serial anime TV program with a whopping 300 DVDs released by Avex Pictures between February 21st, 2001, and July 3rd, 2024, and this number has only increased since then.

Besides this, One Piece has also set the Guinness World Record for the comic book series with the most copies sold by a single author in 2015, going on to break its own record in August 2022 with over 516.6 million copies in circulation at the time. Interestingly enough, One Piece fans have also made their way into the record books over the years, with Lam Siu Fung breaking the world record for the largest collection of One Piece memorabilia in April 2021 with 20,125 different types of merchandise. Clearly, One Piece fans love a good challenge, especially when it comes to proving their love for the series, and there’s no doubt that hundreds, if not thousands of fans, will show up in straw hats to break the new record at Osaka.

