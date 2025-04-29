Godzilla Drops First Look at New Manga Debut

Godzilla is about to debut in a brand new manga series coming soon, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from this new Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey series. The Godzilla franchise has been exploding in the last few years thanks to successful hits in theaters worldwide with both Legendary’s Monsterverse films and Toho’s own award-winning Godzilla Minus One. But it’s really only the tip of the iceberg of all of the new Godzilla projects now in the works, and more are on the way as Toho expands their Godzilla franchise plans in some titan-sized ways in the coming years.

Godzilla has been crossing over in multiple Marvel comics, and more in the last year, and now Godzilla is gearing up for a brand new manga debut. While it’s not the first manga that Godzilla has ever starred in, it’s certainly one of the most interesting as it gears up for its release in Japan later this Spring. Titled Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey, fans have now gotten the first look at what to expect from this new manga series with a new teaser visual showing off the new space inspired Godzilla design for this new entry. Check it out below:

What Is Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey?

Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey will be making its debut with Akita Publishing‘s Young Champion magazine beginning on May 27th in Japan, but any international licensing or release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. Jyu Ishiguchi will be writing and illustrating the new manga series, and fans might recognize their work from the likes of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online and more. Shinji Nishikawa (who has designed many Godzilla looks in the past) has provided the new Godzilla design for the manga series too.

Hiroshi Maruyama will be designing the space monsters that this new Godzilla will be facing off against, but the story of what to expect from this new manga series has yet to be revealed as of this time either. This first look teases a much different kind of Godzilla that we’ve seen in any of the recent film or television projects (like the now in the works Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 for Apple TV+), and perhaps might be more fueled by whatever’s going on in this Godzilla’s version of space when it comes to its own power set.

What’s Next for Godzilla?

Godzilla fans can expect to see a lot more of the titanous kaiju in the coming years as Toho has revealed their one billion dollar plan to expand the franchise even further. According to a recent report from the company, they are looking to expand Godzilla even further with new feature film projects, new comic collaborations, new video games, television projects, and other licensed releases. We’ve already gotten to see the first look at what that actually means as Godzilla is popping up more and more, but there are going to be even more on the way.

Godzilla is really only getting started, and it has been finding more success as a result. It’s really been a boom period as Godzilla Minus One was not only the first film in the franchise to win an Academy Award, but it was also the most financially successful film as well. This goes to show that even though the franchise just celebrated its 70th anniversary, Godzilla is still finding all sorts of new fans who are just being introduced to the King of the Monsters for the first time.