Dragon Ball Fans May Have Created Goku's Strongest Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku ludicrous amounts of power that dwarf techniques such as Kaioken and Super Saiyan 3, with Son learning the likes of Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct during the latest chapter of Akira Toriyama's franchise, but fans have managed to create a tongue twisting state that easily is the Z Fighter's strongest by leaps and bounds. As Goku has reached new levels of power, the enemies that both he and his fellow Z Fighters have faced have continued to grow in power as well and while the anime is on hiatus, the story of Dragon Ball continues!

Currently, Dragon Ball Super continues to amplify Goku's strength, pitting him against the ancient wizard Moro who is attempting to sap the energy from entire planets and add it to his own. In training more deeply in the transformation of Ultra Instinct, with the added benefit of the rogue angel Merus teaching him, he has managed to master the initial phase of the technique. Unfortunately for Goku, and the other Z Fighters, Ultra Instinct Sign simply wasn't enough to take down Moro and his campaign of evil, though luckily Vegeta hasn't been slouching either and has learned a few tricks of his own from the Planet Yardrat!

Twitter User The Anime Trainer shares the insane transformation of Goku using the fusion dance with Vegeta, while also accessing the mastered version of Ultra Instinct, while also employing the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue Evolution with Kaioken at the exact same time:

Mastered Ultra Instinct Super Saiyan Blue Evolution 4 Kaio-ken x 20 Gogeta Who can beat him? Aside from Sailor Moon. — 🏋️The Anime Trainer (@TheAnimeTrainer) July 11, 2020

Since being introduced in the final act of Dragon Ball Z, fusion remains a big part of the franchise, with Goku and Vegeta using both the fusion dance and Potarra Earrings during the latest series of the anime. Though Vegeta has gone on record time and time again about how much he detests fusions, seeing them as "cheating", which leads right into the new power that he was able to achieve on the Planet Yardrat.

Can you think of anything stronger than this insane version of Goku as one half of the fusion of Gogeta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

