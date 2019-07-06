Dragon Ball Fans Can Still Nab Jiren’s Exclusive Funko

“Leave Jiren to us.” Dragon Ball fans shouldn’t be worried about adding a certain Funko Pop to their collection, as Jiren will still be able to be acquired thanks to Galactic Toys. The main antagonist of the Tournament of Power, Jiren was easily the most powerful foe that Goku and the rest of Universe 7 had to pit their power levels against. It was only with the combined efforts of Goku, Freeza, Android 17, and Vegeta that the head of Universe 11 was able to be knocked off the stage, allowing for a Universe 7 victory.

Twitter Account FunkoPopHunters dropped the news that the elusive Funko Pop can be purchased online if you are able to look hard enough:

Galactic Toys has the Convention exclusive Jiren Pop available if you still need one.

While we were given an origin story for the stoic warrior in Jiren, there’s still a lot of backstory that we don’t know about this “grey crusader”. Jiren originally saw his master defeated when he was a child and vowed to recognize only strength as he moved through his life. Taking this vow to heart, he joined the “Pride Troopers” who are essentially Universe 11’s Avengers. Fighting side by side with the likes of Toppo and Dyspo, Jiren’s power continued to grow but he never forgot his vow.

During the Tournament of Power, he basically cast his teammates aside when they were knocked off of the stage and losing their individual battles. Toppo was brought low by Vegeta’s newest transformation and Dyspo lost thanks to the combined efforts of Gohan and Freeza. In the final stage of the tournament, Jiren realized what the power of friendship could do as Goku and Freeza managed to knock him off the stage thanks to teamwork.

Jiren has recently appeared in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes, fighting against the forces of Hearts and even pitting his skills against the prior villain in the form of Zamatsu. While the current manga series is focusing on New Namek and the villain Moro, we’re confident that Jiren will appear again in the Dragon Ball Super series to test his mettle against Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters.

