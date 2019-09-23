Dragon Ball Super Art Introduces Universe 6 Saiyans to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Dragon Ball Super did a great many things for the franchise, but it hit a peak when Universe 6 was introduced. At long last, fans learned Son Goku was living in a multiverse, but that is not all. It turns out Universe 6 is a twin to the one Goku is from, and it features its own Saiyan race. Now, one fan has given the female Super Saiyans of Universe 6 a makeover, and the style they chose is a bit unexpected.

After all, no one would have guessed Caulifla and Kale were fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but you never know. A new piece by artist bocodamondo proves the pair would certainly pull off a stellar JoJo cosplay if they tried.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the lovely piece of artwork imagines a world wherein Kale and Caulifla take over JoJo. The latter is dressed all colorfully in Jotaro’s usual outfit, and Caulifla pulls it off with ease.

As for Kale, the often shy Saiyan is all dressed up as a Stand. In fact, the heroine is sporting the design of Jotaro’s Stand, Star Platinum. Kale has to adopt her Berserk form to make the cosplay work, but the effort was definitely worth it. After all, Kale looks downright terrifying in this cosplay, and her hulking figure contrasts nicely with Caulifla’s lean form.

This fun mash-up clearly has no canon basis, but fans would like to believe the female Saiyans have a thing for JoJo. The show is whacky enough to appeal to most audiences, and its outlandish battles will do right by any Saiyan. So if Planet Sadala doesn’t have access to Crunchyroll, it may want to start that petition up ASAP.

What do you think about this unlikely Dragon Ball crossover…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.