Toonami’s Impressive Dragon Ball Super Finale Ratings Are In

It might have taken some time, but it seems Dragon Ball Super has finally done it. After more than a year, the anime brought its English dub to a close on Toonami. The show’s final episode went live the other weekend to big fanfare, and the ratings for the show have come in at last. And to nobody’s shock, the numbers are impressive as always.

Over on Twitter, a fan-page tracking Cartoon Network’s ratings went live with the results of the finale. CN Schedule Archive revealed that Dragon Ball Super episode 131 reeled in 911,000 viewers total which is a record high for Adult Swim this year.

Of course, fans are curious how that record will stand when Rick & Morty returns with its next season, but it seems Dragon Ball Super is living large. The show may have completed its English dub, the Toonami is keeping the show around for a bit longer. The show is going to be airing reruns once the late-night block puts in its new schedule.

Compared to previous ratings, Dragon Ball Super seems to have held steady with its big finale. Back in May 2018, reports went live about Dragon Ball Super‘s ratings. TV By The Numbers confirmed one episode scored 958,000 viewers well over a year ago, and it seems like many of them came back for this finale. That fact becomes even more impressive when you realize Japan aired the finale over a year ago, so fans either waited to watch or returned to Toonami just for the dub. Now, fans are waiting to find out whether the anime is planning a comeback behind the scenes, but every report of such a return has been squashed by Toei Animation to date. The only thing fans can do is hope… or maybe collect the Dragon Balls to wish for Goku’s comeupance.

Did you tune into the dub finale of Dragon Ball Super…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.