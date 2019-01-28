‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Freeza’s Godly Power

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest English dub episode saw Goku scrambling to recover Freeza from Hel, just as the high-stakes Tournament of Power between the universes of the multiverse is set to begin.

Goku and Freeza get jumped at the doorway between Hel and Earth by a gang of assassins who were assigned by Universe 9 to take Goku and Freeza both out, thereby stripping Universe 7 of its strongest fighters. Freeza sees the ambush as a pleasant excuse to lash with his powers, after being restrained for so long in Hel; after unveiling his powered up new golden form, Freeza also reveals a technique that has major implications for Dragon Ball Super‘s future!

During the ambush, the leader of the Universe 9 assassins manages to launch his big sneak attack: He was given a small portion of Hakai energy by Universe 9’s God of Destruction, Sidra, in order to take out Goku and/or Freeza. The assassin launches the ball of destructive energy at Freeza when he finds an open shot, and the arrogant Freeza decides to take the shot head-on. It takes some considerable effort on Freeza’s part, but he manages to contain the Hakai energy and take control of it; that proves bad for Goku, as Freeza uses the Hakai to nail his nemesis in the back as soon as Goku’s guard is down. Goku can’t control the destructive energy like Freeza did; instead, he can only stay the destructive ball of energy from collapsing on him and erasing him from existence. Goku gets a last minute save from Beerus, and Freeza’s treachery is sidelined… for now.

The real takeaway from this episode is that Freeza has even greater to master godly energy than Goku does, at this point. Knowing what we know about the divine order of the Dragon Ball Universe and its history, it’s even arguable to say that Freeza has potential to be a God of Destruction, should Lord Beerus ever vacate his role. In fact, when Beerus shows up to save Goku, we get a brief moment of inner monologue from Freeza, which seems to indicate that he has every intention of taking Beerus down, alongside Goku. Things are about to get hectic in the Tournament of Power, but with Freeza’s revival offered as a prize for Universe 7’s win, the Evil Emperor may be able to start making some major cosmic chess moves sooner before later.

