‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes Slight Change to Freeza’s Resurrection

Freeza joining the Tournament of Power in order to wish himself back to life was one of the key moments of Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc, and Freeza getting just that at the end of Dragon Ball Super was one of the more interesting teases for the future of the series (even playing a major role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly).

But like most of the Tournament of Power, it’s been slightly changed in the manga. Though the change does alter a bit of the character growth seen in the anime.

During the final moments of the Tournament of Power in the anime, Freeza begrudgingly works with Goku and Android 17 for a final push against Jiren. But in this moment, Freeza resigns himself to the fact that he won’t be getting his wish to revive himself on the Super Dragon Balls since both he and Goku realize in this moment that their efforts will lead to the both of them being eliminated as well.

When it’s over, Freeza then asks to be hurried back to Hell to get on with his punishment (completely accepting that he won’t come back to life) because seeing everyone else’s happy endings would be “hell” in a different way. Whis then surprises him by bringing him back to life as a gift from Beerus for his hard work. But when Freeza is revived by Whis in the manga, he doesn’t have that little bit of character growth at the end, where he accepts his fate in turn for helping Universe 7 win.

In the manga, after Universe 7 wins and begins heading back home, Freeza is revived by Whis as a gift from Beerus, But before this, Freeza notably holds a promise with Goku. Though Freeza accepted that Goku broke his promise to revive him in the anime, in the manga Freeza was holding Goku to it. Goku even planned to gather the Dragon Balls to bring him back to life as well.

When Freeza is revived, he suggests doing so is a bad idea as he will not stop his evil ways (like in the anime), but Goku vows to stop him when he does. At the end of the anime series, fans see that Freeza has rebuilt his massive army and planned to do something massive (which fans see the fruit of in Dragon Ball Super: Broly). And in the manga? All fans get is a caption that Freeza returns to his home planet.

So while it's not a major change, it does alter the way Freeza's character evolved through the Tournament of Power. Much less of a teamwork ideal than in the anime, for sure.