Studio Ghibli Confirms Major New Release Fans Can’t Miss

For decades since its establishment in 1985, Studio Ghibli has remained the most iconic animation studio when it comes to anime movies. Every film produced by the studio is famous for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery, fluid movement, and expressive characters, all while featuring visually stunning scenes. One of the co-founders and acclaimed director, Hayao Miyazaki, had a profound impact on shaping the studio’s legacy. He is renowned for acclaimed films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more. Even at the age of 85, he continues working on new films and projects and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

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