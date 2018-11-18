New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc May Bring Back A Favorite Character

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga will reportedly begin an all new arc set after the events of both the Dragon Ball Super anime series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The name of the arc hints at fan-favorite return as well.

Dubbed the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, the title teases the return of fan-favorite comic relief, Jaco.

Lots of freaking out about the new Super arc. Remember:

GALACTIC Patrol = Jaco

TIME Patrol = Heroes Trunks I know seeing prisoner and patrol in the same sentence is scary, but there’s no indication yet of any Heroes connection. — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) November 16, 2018

As noted by @AnimeAjay on Twitter, some fans have gotten the title of the new arc mixed up with elements from the non-canon Dragon Ball Heroes series. Mistaking it for the Time Patrol that Future Trunks works with in the arcade card game, the Galactic Patrol is the canon police force that Jaco is a part of. Jaco has not been seen in the series since Goku was recruiting team members for the Tournament of Power, so his return will most definitely be welcome.

But what’s more intriguing is what Jaco will be bringing along with him. Jaco’s interactions with Goku and the others have often featured major space criminals which he had been chasing (the super strength parasite Gohan fought against, for example). Jaco will most likely be closely involved with the “Prisoner” in the arc’s title as well.

Another intriguing tease when the new arc was announced was an image featuring the Daikaoh, who was once absorbed by Majin Buu before the events of the official series. This features another connection between the past of the series and Super, much like the other arcs in the series so far.

