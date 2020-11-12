When Will We Get A New Dragon Ball Super Arc?

✖

We don't know when the next Dragon Ball anime will arrive, but until then the good news is that Dragon Ball Super will be continuing. The Dragon Ball Super manga followed the events of the anime (and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie) with a new story arc: "Galactic Patrol Prisoner". That storyline has been running for over a year now - but we're finally reaching the climactic chapters, and there's not long left to go. It's already been confirmed that Dragon Ball Super will be getting a new story arc after "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" - but when should we expect it to begin?

Right now, we may not be able to pinpoint an exact start date for Dragon Ball Super's next arc, but we have a pretty good guess when we'll find out. Jump Festa 2021 will take place on December 19th and 20th, and it wouldn't be surprising if the event was also used as a platform for announcing Dragon Ball Super's next story arc, along with teases of any big new characters and/or developments.

Dragon Ball Super has also been dropping new manga chapters between the 15th - 20th of each month. The next chapter (at the time of writing this) is set for November 20th; it would be smart timing to have the final chapter of "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" drop while Jump Festa is happening. That way, the end of the story and resulting fan hype can get a big boost from the announcement of where Dragon Ball Super will go next. It's the kind of PR opportunity that big franchises dream of.

Knowing when we'll probably get word about Dragon Ball Super's next story arc, the question then is: how long will we have to wait for it? We already reported that Akira Toriyama, Toyotaro, and Dragon Ball Super's editors have been meeting and fleshing-out the next arc's details. It's a good sign that the ball is already rolling, as any word of the manga team needing to "take a break" or "recharge" after the current storyline would suggest a long wait. So hopefully, there won't be any significant hiatus or delay between the ending of "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" and the start of the next Dragon Ball Super storyline.

Right now, Dragon Ball Super's manga is arguably one of the biggest pillars of the franchise, while the official anime series remains on hiatus, after two years. It seems pretty clear that keeping the manga going (and fans invested in DBS) would be an easy (and inexpensive) call to make.

Better keep your eyes on our Jump Festa coverage, for more news about Dragon Ball Super's next arc!