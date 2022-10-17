Dragon Ball Super's Massive Gohan Statue Has Fallen... Literally

Dragon Ball Super is one of the biggest anime releases of the year, and the movie makes no apologies for its success. With nearly $100 million at the box office, the feature has become a fan-favorite with audiences across the globe. And now, it seems one of Gohan's big promos for the movie has died a slow, undignified death.

Yes, that is right. You remember Gohan's larger-than-life statue in Hong Kong? The inflatable has fallen, and the photo evidence of its death is downright hilarious.

Man Down! Man Down!

As you can see above, locals near Gohan's statue were able to photograph the leak firsthand. It seems like the Saiyan's inflatable sprung a leak at some point whether by accident or on purpose. Either way, the leak forced Gohan to air out, and all that is left of the hero is a rubbery shell.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Gohan Stands Tall in Hong Kong With Huge Statue

Obviously, the photos of Gohan's demise have gone viral, and many are sending kudos to whoever defeated the statue. Not even Cell could take down Gohan, but a random rock likely did the trick. Now, all eyes are on Dragon Ball as it has other inflatables under its thumb. Toei Animation spent big money making a massive Super Saiyan Blue Goku balloon for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It would be rather shocking to see his big promo deflate, you know?

What to Know About Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

If you have not been able to see Dragon Ball's new film, fans will hopefully get to see it before long. The movie is playing in select theaters across the globe even though its big-screen window has mostly run out. In early December, the film will hit DVD and Blu-ray in Japan. A home release stateside will follow, and fans are hopeful the rollout comes in this spring at the latest.

Have you been able to check out Dragon Ball Super's latest movie? Where does it rank amongst the anime's previous films? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.