‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Goku Black’s New Dub Voice

If there is one thing dub fans have been waiting for in Dragon Ball Super, it is Goku Black. The villain was one of the anime’s first to usher in a real sense of dread, and his bad-boy take on Goku reeled audiences in from the start. Last night, Toonami put those fans at ease by debuting Goku Black’s new voice when the ‘Future Trunks’ saga kicked off.

So, if you need to listen to the voice a few more times, no worries. You can check out the performance below.

As you can see, Toonami aired Sean Schemmel’s new take on Goku Black last night when episode 47 aired. The dark installment saw the ‘Future Trunks’ saga get underway as audiences watched the hero’s world get wrecked by a mysterious villain. At first, Goku Black was kept in the shadows as he delivered a series of deadly attacks, but he could only stay hidden for so long.

Eventually, Goku Black had to come out to play, and his first speech to Trunks had fans feeling properly threatened.

“It’s about time, Saiyan,” Goku Black tells Trunks when the meet face-to-face. “You’ve been running around making messes for too long, and I want to choke the life from you. I can’t wait to watch you die.”

If you are familiar with Dragon Ball‘s dub, then you know this is the first time the anime has shown off Goku Black. However, Schemmel has given performances of the baddie before for video games franchises like Xenoverse. In the past, fans were mixed with their reception of Goku Black because his dub used a very gruff voice. When he went Super Saiyan Rose, Goku Black adopted a British accent, but Dragon Ball Super is likely to make adjustments to that as the anime moves forward.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

