‘Dragon Ball Super’ Delivers an Epic ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Tag-Team Fight

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest English Dub episode explored the calm before the storm that will be the Tournament of Power, as Goku and his newly-formed team of fighters for Universe 7’s Earth all prepared to compete in an interdimensional brawl for universal survival as the prize. As it turns out, it was Gohan who didn’t feel The state of the team was up to par, and decided to push for one last training session, battling his father, Goku.

Knowing that the Tournament of Power is a free-for-all match with a ring-out elimination system, Gohan and Co. devise to practice in a tag-team sparring match on a circular piece of ring. And it was a fight that had fans of Dragon Ball Z hyped in its throwback goodness!

The match saw Goku team up with his old buddy Tien, while Gohan sided with his old mentor and teacher, Piccolo. The exercise was as much about strategy as it was about power, so Goku quickly found that he didn’t have as much of a clear advantage as he would have liked. That didn’t stop him and Tien from going hard at Gohan – who admittedly jumped into the fight like a man with something serious to prove. While Goku vs. Gohan was definitely the main event, Piccolo and Tien each provided backup as “shooters,” poised and charging up to take out their respective opponents when the moment was right. Unfortunately for team ‘Toku’, Tien’s Tri-Beam Canon shot at Piccolo is interrupted by a finger blast from Gohan above, while Piccolo’s wall of energy attack nearly catches Goku off guard.

Like so many great sparring matches in Dragon Ball, the bout has something of an unceremonious end: Goku deflects Piccolo’s energy wall, but a surprise follow-up punch from Gohan is so powerful that it decimates the entire ring and leaves a massive crater in the ground. After that Tien calls it, saying the sparring is getting too risky of injury, mere hours before the Tournament of Power begins. Fans weren’t left totally hanging though: up next was an epic Goku vs. Gohan fight, one-on-one!

This episode’s tag-team match was a nice throwback showcase of some fighters who haven’t been in their prime since the Dragon Ball Z days. In fact, Gohan, Piccolo, and Tien have all lost step with the power-ups that Goku and Vegeta have gone through in Dragon Ball Super, which has made opportunities for them to be needed on the battlefield sparse, to say the least. One can only wonder if they’re truly ready for an entire multiverse of fighters – some of whom we already know are able to take on a Super Saiyan.

