Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku New Teacher to Master Ultra Instinct

Dragon Ball Super is all quiet on the anime front, but the same cannot be said for the manga. The series is thriving in print, and the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super is here. The big chapter is filled with some seriously important reveals, but there is one that sits above the rest.

As it turns out, Goku has got himself a new teacher, and they are being tasked with a very important job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Shueisha, you can read the new chapter here. It begins with a check-in on New Namek as its last bit of life is sucked dry, but the chapter ends on a more curious note for Goku. The Saiyan is seen asking Mereus to train him, and it all starts after Goku notices the Galactic Patrol Officer holding back his true strength.

Naturally, the pair decide to spar to test each other for real, and it ends with Goku asking Mereus to train him officially.

“I’ve seen enough for now. And it’s just like I thought … How about you train me,” Goku asks before adding, “I’ve got a feeling that training with you could get me close to mastering [Ultra Instinct].”

According to Goku, Mereus has an impeccable ability to dodge things, and he is able to escape cleanly from all kinds of attacks. This sort of instinctual movement is just what Ultra Instinct thrives on, but Goku has not gotten a hang of it. The Saiyan admits he’s still “trying to master” Ultra Instinct as it will likely give him an edge against Moro, but such a plan would require Goku to summon the technique at will. Now, it sounds like Mereus is going to be the person who gets Goku to that point, and fans are excited to see this unexpected turn.

So, how do you think this student-teacher duo will work out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.