Hazbin Hotel’s Cast Will Assemble To Discuss The Series Past, Present, And Future (Exclusive)

Hazbin Hotel has become one of the biggest animated series in recent years, and Amazon has taken notice. Following the successful first season, Charlie Morningstar and her friends weren’t just confirmed for a second season but seasons three and four as well. While underworld fans are still debating when the second season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, news has arrived that the cast is assembling for a major event to not only discuss the past and present of the series but also the show’s future. Luckily, if you’re a fan of the Hazbin Hotel, you’ll have the chance to check out this gathering live.

At this year’s MCM Comic Con in London, voice actors Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Stephanie Beatriz will be joining forces to talk about the supernatural series. As a quick refresher, Glenn plays the part of Niffty, Blake Roman takes on the role of Angel Dust, and Stephanie Beatriz brings Charlie’s partner Vaggie to life. For the Comic Con itself, the trio will host a panel where they discuss the show on Friday, May 23rd, with the official breakdown reading as such, “The trio will also answer audience questions and discuss all things Hazbin Hotel, from behind-the-scenes stories to insights into their characters on a panel at the Main Stage at 11:30 AM Friday 23 May.” Glenn and Roman will be at the MCM for all three days (May 23rd to May 25th) while Beatriz will be in attendance on that Friday and Saturday. You can learn more about the MCM Comic Con by clicking here.

Welcome To The Comic Con Hotel

Amazon

If you need a breakdown of the MCM Comic Con, here’s the official description of “Europe’s largest fan convention,” “MCM Comic Con London is Europe’s largest fan convention, held at Excel London twice yearly since 2002, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The show is produced by ReedPop and welcomes tens of thousands of fans every year. At MCM Comic Con, attendees can expect to find everything from celebrity panels and exclusive premiers, to cosplay, comic book writing workshops, independent artists, live action role play. All these features, and more, make MCM Comic Con the ultimate celebration of pop and geek culture.”

As fans wait to see what will be revealed at the MCM, Hazbin Hotel’s creator Vivienne Medrano hasn’t been shy about hinting what is to come. In recent days, Medrano has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the upcoming second season and how she believes it will be much bigger than what came before, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Via Press Release