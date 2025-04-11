Humble Bundle Deal Features 96 Volumes of Manga for Only $30

Humble Bundle is now offering their Spring Shonen deal which includes a maximum of 96 volumes of Shonen manga from Fire Force, Noragami: Stray God, and Shaman King for only $30, which a whopping $1025 off the list price. You also have the option of picking up less volumes for less money, so if you want to pay $1, you can get 6 issues, for $10 you’ll get 23 issues, for $20 you’ll get 62 issues, and for $30 you’ll get all 96 issues. As is always the case with Humble Bundle, a portion of the proceeds go to charity. For this bundle, you’ll be supporting the Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation, which helps brick-and-mortar bookstores and comic book shops survive financial crises. You can choose to pay more for you bundle to increase this support.

The 96 issue pack contains all three series in their entirety, so you’ll be able to enjoy them from start to finish. Each volume can be read as either a PDF or an ePUB, so they’re compatible with all devices. Read below for the full list of available manga titles, and head here to order your own. The sale ends on April 16th, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

Fire Force:

Fire Force Vol. 1-2

Fire Force Vol. 3-10

Fire Force Vol. 11-21

Fire Force Vol. 22-34

Noragami: Stray God:

Noragami: Stray God Vol. 1-2

Noragami: Stray God Vol. 3-9

Noragami: Stray God Vol. 10-20

Noragami: Stray God Vol. 21-27

Shaman King:

Shaman King Vol. 1-2

Shaman King Vol. 3-10

Shaman King Vol. 11-21

Shaman King Vol. 22-35

Fire Force, one of the manga available above, is now on its 3rd anime season! The 3rd season just premiered on Crunchyroll with the second episode expected to drop on April 12. This comes after a 4 year hiatus, with fans left unsure if a 3rd season was even on its way for a while. The series is often praised for its action-packed story, post-apocalyptic world-building, and of course, its satisfying ending.

The story focuses on a group called the Special Fire Force Company 8 as they attempt to uncover the truth behind spontaneous human combustion, something that has been a source of terror among the public. The first two seasons of the series were released consecutively from 2019-2020, but once the show started catching up with the manga, it had to be put on hold so the manga could develop further. With the manga having wrapped up in 2022, it makes sense that the third season has finally arrived. The third season will be about 24-26 episodes, so we can expect 12-13 episodes in each of the two cours (or release batches). Hopefully these final episodes are satisfying just like the manga-readers promised.

