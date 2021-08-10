Dragon Ball Super Artist Addresses Goku-Vegeta Power Struggle

✖

The artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga addressed the current power dynamic and struggle going on between Goku and Vegeta! The manga series is currently making its way through the Granolah the Survivor arc with each new chapter of the series, and one of the most compelling aspects of this arc is how it is continuing the fraying between Goku and Vegeta since the fight with Planet Eater Moro. During the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Vegeta had begun training in an entirely different matter after growing frustrated over their stalled growth since the fight with Broly.

This took on a whole new tone with their respective training going forward, and this continued with the Granolah the Survivor arc that now sees them pursuing completely different paths to godly power. During a special virtual event the manga artist behind Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, opened up about the different directions that Goku and Vegeta are chasing in the current arc but unfortunately wouldn't get into too many juicy details.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Toyotaro teased about Vegeta's development, "We decided that Vegeta's development would take a different route to Goku's" and the editor behind the series noted how the fact that only Goku can use Ultra Instinct and how it might have felt unfair. To which Toyotaro then responded how Vegeta has "not exactly" caught up to Goku's power as of the newest chapter of the series, but teases that with Vegeta's new form he's unlocked a new power. As for which between the two is stronger, Toyotaro played coy.

With Vegeta unlocking the power of Hakai through his training with Beerus, the cliffhanger from Chapter 74 of the series teased that this training even brought about a new form. This had raised questions over whether or not this form would rival Goku's Ultra Instinct (especially when it comes to how much power Goku's able to access in his mastered version of it), but with Toyotaro's tease here that's seeming a lot more feasible.

With Goku being defeated in the previous chapter of the series and Vegeta stepping to the plate, this could mean a major victory for Vegeta is on the way if this new form and power shakes out.