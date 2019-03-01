‘Dragon Ball Super’ Theory Predicts Goku and Vegeta’s Oozaru Power Will Defeat Moro

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest Galactic Patrol Prisoner story arc has introduced a powerful new villain called Planet-Eater Moro to the Dragon Ball universe, and the evil sorcerer’s unique life-energy siphoning powers have been revealed to have the unintended side effect of disrupting Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan transformations!

If that wasn’t bad enough, the power of Moro’s magic is so great that it took a major sacrifice by Daikaioh, ruler of Universe 7’s Kais, to seal Moro’s magic away for ten million years. Even then, the King of Kais couldn’t destroy Moro entirely, and he had to sacrifice most of his godly ki just to imprison the villain, it doesn’t bode well for what will happen to Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God powers.

Since the Dragon Ball Super manga has basically positioned Moro to be a veritable “Super Saiyan Killer,” fans are already speculating that the series is setting things up for a major overhaul on the type of power Saiyans tap into, and how they’re able to channel it. One growing Dragon Ball Super fan theory states that Dragon Ball Super: Broly has already provided the answer to how Goku and Vegeta will ultimately defeat Moro in Dragon Ball Super‘s current arc.

The theory dips back into Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s moment of explanation for how Broly’s unquenchable power works. What we learn from Broly’s father Paragus is that Broly once had big berserker rages while isolated on Planet Vampa with Paragus – mostly due to Broly’s ferocious Great Ape (Oozaru) transformations, which became a uncontrollable threat. Paragus took the dark step of forcibly amputating Broly’s tail until it stopped growing back. Paragus’ violent act had an curious effect: Broly evolved in a unique way, wherein he is able to channel the massive power of an Oozaru through his humanoid form.

When fans heard that explanation of Broly’s power in the film, it immediately kicked up speculation that Dragon Ball Super was introducing the Super Saiyan 4 concept into canon. That transformation was introduced in the non-canon Dragon Ball GT series, and basically works by having Saiyans access the power of a Great Ape, while retaining humanoid form (like Broly). The important distinction here is that SSJ4 is described as being an entirely different branch of transformation from SSJ, SSJ2, or SSJ3 – and definitely far apart from Super Saiyan God or Super Saiyan Blue’s godly ki process.

If the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc is going to bring an end to the era of Super Saiyan power, then introducing a fully canonized Super Saiyan 4 transformation is a logical step. It gives Goku and Vegeta a whole new power source and understanding of Saiyan heritage to explore – plus it could connect back to other prominent Saiyans, perhaps tying into Gohan’s latent power potential (also not a traditional SSJ transformation), while also keeping Broly very relevant to the series, as the possible mentor for teaching Goku and Co. the SSJ4 process.

What do you think? Should Dragon Ball Super replace its current SSJ and godly powers with a retconned SSJ4? Or is Ultra Instinct the key to beating Moro?

